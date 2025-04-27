New traffic lights at 22 intersections in Dhaka for Tk 180 million

New traffic signal lights are being installed at 22 intersections under the two city corporations of Dhaka. The installation of these traffic lights, built using local technology, is costing around Tk 180 million (Tk 18 crore). The Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) has created these traffic lights.

BUET experts say that the traffic lights are being installed to control the traffic congestion and to bring order on the streets. As a short-term initiative these lights are being installed on a specific traffic corridor in Dhaka. This corridor consists of 14 intersections and points under the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and 8 intersections and points under the Dhaka North City Corporation (DSCC).

BUET professor Moazzem Hossain and Md Hadiuzzaman had a meeting with the chief adviser of interim government Professor Muhammad Yunus on 16 September last year about improving the state of traffic congestion in Dhaka. Quite a few short-term, medium-term and long-term suggestions were presented in that meeting. Later, there was a meeting titled ‘Dhaka City Traffic Management’ at BUET on 16 October last year and the decision to install new traffic lights came from there.