Now is the time to resolve Dhaka's traffic congestion

A metro rail has been set up and is running. Work is on for a BRT. However, there is no certainty when the rest will start and finish. In the meantime there has been no progress on revising Dhaka's bus-based transport system. After much debate and discussion, a bus franchise 'Dhaka Nagar Paribahan' was started up on a pilot basis with one route in December 2021 and two routes in October 2022, with 50 buses each. But as the buses of other private companies continued on the same route, the unhealthy competition continued. The buses of one company competed with the other, passengers were picked up at random spots. The objective of the pilot franchise transport system failed.

All-in-all, the manner in which buses move along Dhaka's streets can hardly be defined as a public transport system. From the approval of buses operating in Dhaka to the method of operations, the entire system is riddled with problems.

Political power has been the main criteria to determine the bus routes. Using their political clout, the influential persons provide approval to bus owners for different bus routes in exchange of money. The bus owners then hand over the buses to the transport workers on a contract basis. At the end of the day, after paying the deposit to the bus owner, the fuel costs, toll, extortion money and bribes, the drivers and their helpers divide up whatever is left among themselves. In order to make this money, the drivers pay no heed to any rules or regulations. They carry more passengers than the number of seats, they stop intermittently to pick up passengers, they haggle over collecting fare and drive recklessly at high speed. As a result, traffic jams have increased and passenger service has plummeted. Also, deaths and injuries in accidents have risen.

