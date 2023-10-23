Farmgate now Dhaka's new hub of traffic congestion

The area under Dhaka Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakya (RAJUK) totals 1500 sq km. According to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS)'s latest population census (2022), around 10.3 million (1 crore 3 lakh) people live in the two city corporation areas of Dhaka. And according to Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), there are round 2,052,000 registered vehicles in Dhaka city.

Experts feel that the burgeoning population, the high number of private cars in proportion to the roads, and lackings in planning and management, had transformed Dhaka into a city of traffic jams. It is possible to travel to distant districts in the same time that it takes to travel from one point in Dhaka city to another. For instance, Ishtiaque Ahmed who words in a private bank, travels by bus every day from Pallabi in Mirpur to his workplace in Motijheel. He told Prothom Alo that it takes him around two to two and a half hours to go from Mirpur to Motijheel every day and the same time to return. He says, I am stuck on the road for five hours every day. Yet this distance is around 14km only.

Traffic police officials say that it is not only the Dhaka elevated expressway that is responsible for the increased traffic congestion at Farmgate. This traffic movement has slowed also because the roads have been narrowed in certain places. Two pillars of the metro rail and the elevated expressway have been set on the main road at Farmgate. There is not a very wide gap between the two pillars either.

There are three reasons why the pressure of traffic at Farmgate, Bijoy Sarani and Tejgaon is not likely to lessen any time soon.

Firstly, the Dhaka elevated expressway is to open from Tejgaon to Kutubkhani in June next year. The work has not progressed much. As a result, the vehicles coming from the northern parts of Dhaka will have to come down at Farmgate for quite some more time. Secondly, the metro rail station at Farmgate is to be opened on 4 November. That means the pressure of people at Farmgate will increase. Thirdly, there is no way that the two pillars of metro rail and the elevated expressway can be removed from the road at Farmgate. The road will remain narrow there.