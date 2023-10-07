3 reasons behind insufferable traffic jam in Dhaka during rain

Traffic congestion in capital Dhaka often becomes unbearable except on government holidays. And when it rains, the entire traffic system seems to fall apart.

Public transport drivers cite two specific reasons as to why the situation goes beyond during rains. First, vehicles take the right side of the road instead of left during waterlogging. Second, vehicles slow down to avoid the ditches on the road, which are very dangerous during rain.

Transport experts say waterlogging slows down the vehicles. And the unplanned and vulnerable drainage system of the city is responsible for waterlogging.