Rainwater supposed to recede in 15 mins, not cleared in 15 hrs

Seeing the severity of the waterlogging in the city in 2017, the local government minister at the time Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said, “I promise you that there will be no waterlogging in the city next year.”

Six years have passed since the announcement of the that local government minister. In the meantime, Tajul Islam has become the local government minister and the main responsibility of resolving waterlogging in the city has been handed over to the two city corporations of Dhaka from WASA (Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority).

The two city corporations have spent billions of taka to dig canals and construct sewers. However, the residents of the capital are yet to be free of the sufferings caused by waterlogging.

Despite that, the two city mayors have claimed success in solving the waterlogging problem in the city. While addressing a programme in Wari of the capital on 12 February, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor said, “Water will be drained within 15 minutes even in the case of heavy rains.”

In another programme in the capital’s Bangshal area on 14 June, the DSCC mayor claimed, “As a result of the timely initiatives, waterlogging in the areas under the DSCC has come down to 10 per cent." The residents of Bangshal, the place where the mayor claimed this, are the worst victims of waterlogging for the last three years.

Waterlogging in Bangshal caused by the rain on Thursday was not completely cleared even on Friday evening. One side of the road was still under water in Bangshal. Not only there, but water on the North South Road in Old Dhaka, Kazi Alauddin Road, Aga Sadek Road and the road in front of the Tikatuli Park were still submerged under water even after 15 hours. Same was the scenario in several residential halls of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and the Dhaka University (DU).