Traffic jams persist in Dhaka despite 'special' measures

At around 12:00 in the afternoon yesterday, Thursday, a certain Md Sujan wrote that it took him 45 minutes to reach College Gate from Dhanmondi Road 32 by bus. This distance is less than three kilometres. Another person, Samayra Swarna wrote that yesterday afternoon she had been stick at the Bijoy Sarani signal for around 40 minutes.

Yesterday, Thursday, the elevated expressway's ramp near FDC was opened up, after which the traffic jams at Karwan Bazar, Tejgaon, Maghbazar and surrounding areas took on acute proportions. From the exit point of the ramp, the traffic jam spread for around two kilometres around. It took inordinate amount of time to exit by the ramp too.

The driver of a private care, Md Babul, took just 15 minutes by the elevated expressway from Uttara to the FDC ramp, and then got stuck in the traffic. Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said that it took him around 50 minutes just to turn from the ramp exit around the Sonargaon crossing and reach the Karwan Bazar market.