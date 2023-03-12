Momen asks UK state minister to take advice if any weakness in democracy

On the last day of her three-day visit to Bangladesh, Trevelyan met Momen at his office in the afternoon.

While talking about the meeting, the foreign minister said, "They didn't ask, I have talked about the next election. We want to hold a fair, good and acceptable election. We have built the institutions which are required for that."

Mentioning to the UK state minister that the election commission has been entrusted with power and it can do whatever it likes, the foreign minister said none has scope to exercise power.

Saying that people of Bangladesh do not make mistakes during the election, Momen said, "Our people are very smart. They are quite mature. They never make mistakes in casting votes. So you have no need to be worried."

He said, "Democracy, justice and human rights are in our blood. We have no scope to take lessons from others in these matters. If you have any weakness, you can take it from us."