Crowds break through barricades to enter Dhaka University ahead of World Cup final
People broke through barricades set up to restrict the entry of outsiders to the University of Dhaka ahead of the FIFA World Cup final.
According to eyewitnesses, crowds forced their way into the campus by breaking barricades at the university gate near Nilkhet and another near Shahbagh Police Station.
Several members of the Bangladesh National Cadet Corps (BNCC) told Prothom Alo that the number of outsiders became too large to control. They said the crowd eventually broke through the barricades and entered the campus together.
Dhaka University Proctor Israfil Ratan could not be reached for comment despite repeated phone calls.
Earlier, the university administration had announced restrictions on the entry of guests and vehicles to the campus on the night of the World Cup final.
In a notice issued on Saturday, the administration said access would be restricted from Sunday evening (19 July) until 6:00 am on Monday (20 July).
The notice said the decision had been taken to ensure the overall security of the university campus and its students.