Crowds break through barricades to enter Dhaka University ahead of World Cup final

People broke through barricades set up to restrict the entry of outsiders to the University of Dhaka ahead of the FIFA World Cup final.

According to eyewitnesses, crowds forced their way into the campus by breaking barricades at the university gate near Nilkhet and another near Shahbagh Police Station.

Several members of the Bangladesh National Cadet Corps (BNCC) told Prothom Alo that the number of outsiders became too large to control. They said the crowd eventually broke through the barricades and entered the campus together.