Flight operation disrupted for 6 hrs due to dense fog

Flight operations at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport resumed after six hours of suspension on Wednesday morning due to poor visibility caused by dense fog.

A number of flights were diverted due to zero visibility, reports UNB.

An official of flight operations of the airport, wishing anonymity, said a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, which was scheduled to fly for Hong Kong around 3:30am, postponed its scheduled due to thick fog.

Later, the flight took off around 8:26am when fog lifted.

Replying to a question, he said it needs minimum 400 metres visibility for smooth landing and takeoff operations.

Deputy director of the airport Benny Madhav Biswas told the news agency that several international flights were diverted while some domestic and international flights were delayed due to poor visibility from 3:30am.

The flight operations become normal after 8:20am, he added.

Thick fog often disrupts operations at the country’s airports during winter.