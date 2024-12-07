High Commission of India Celebrated 'Maitri Diwas'
The Indian High Commission organised a musical evening on Friday, 6 December 2024 at the Indian Cultural Centre in Dhaka to mark the 53rd anniversary of 'Maitri Diwas', stated a press release.
'Maitri Diwas' is celebrated to mark the day India recognised Bangladesh as an independent, sovereign nation in 1971, ten days before Bangladesh achieved its liberation.
In his remarks at the event, Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma described the occasion as a milestone and an everlasting source of inspiration guiding the India-Bangladesh relationship.
The high commissioner said that both countries had deep stakes in each other’s progress and prosperity, as he described people as the cornerstone of this relationship.
The high commissioner particularly emphasised the important role that the youth have to play as the custodians of the future of India-Bangladesh relations.
He hoped to further reinforce the existing interdependencies between the two countries through more robust linkages in connectivity, culture and commerce.
The event was attended by a large gathering, particularly students and youth of Bangladesh. Those who joined also included heads of some foreign missions in Bangladesh, Bir Muktijoddhas (valiant freedom fighters), members of civil society and eminent personalities from the fields of art and culture.
The event included a lively cultural programme. Many young and eminent artistes offered soulful performances in traditional, folk and contemporary music enchanting the audience and infusing the evening with youthful energy.