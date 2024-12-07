High Commission of India Celebrated 'Maitri Diwas'

The Indian High Commission organised a musical evening on Friday, 6 December 2024 at the Indian Cultural Centre in Dhaka to mark the 53rd anniversary of 'Maitri Diwas', stated a press release.

'Maitri Diwas' is celebrated to mark the day India recognised Bangladesh as an independent, sovereign nation in 1971, ten days before Bangladesh achieved its liberation.

In his remarks at the event, Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma described the occasion as a milestone and an everlasting source of inspiration guiding the India-Bangladesh relationship.