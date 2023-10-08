Turkish Embassy, Gallery Cosmos host 'Smiles Around the World: An Artistic Celebration'

Celebrating the soulful happiness that art offers to humanity, the Turkish Embassy in Dhaka hosted the works of renowned Bangladeshi artists in the unique group exhibition 'Smiles Around the World: An Artistic Celebration' on Saturday at the Turkish Residence, Baridhara Diplomatic Zone in the capital.

Eight prominent Bangladeshi artists participated in this exclusive exhibition, which will showcase three unique works made in different mediums by each of the eight artists: Abdus Shaqoor Shah, Kanak Chanpa Chakma, Mohammad Iqbal, Anisuzzaman Anis, Anukul Majumder, Bishwajit Goswami, Azmeer Hossain, and Sourav Chowdhury.

In total, the exhibition showcased 24 artworks of these esteemed artists.