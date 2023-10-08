Turkish Embassy, Gallery Cosmos host 'Smiles Around the World: An Artistic Celebration'

Celebrating the soulful happiness that art offers to humanity, the Turkish Embassy in Dhaka hosted the works of renowned Bangladeshi artists in the unique group exhibition 'Smiles Around the World: An Artistic Celebration' on Saturday at the Turkish Residence, Baridhara Diplomatic Zone in the capital.
Eight prominent Bangladeshi artists participated in this exclusive exhibition, which will showcase three unique works made in different mediums by each of the eight artists: Abdus Shaqoor Shah, Kanak Chanpa Chakma, Mohammad Iqbal, Anisuzzaman Anis, Anukul Majumder, Bishwajit Goswami, Azmeer Hossain, and Sourav Chowdhury.
In total, the exhibition showcased 24 artworks of these esteemed artists.
Hosted by Turkish Ambassador to Dhaka Ramis Şen, the day-long exhibition was joined by art admirers and dignitaries from home and abroad. Cosmos Foundation Director Dilshad Rahman joined the event as the special guest.
Lauding the initiative, Turkish Ambassador to Dhaka Ramis Şen said, "I wish to welcome you all to the art exhibition "Smiles Around the World: An Artistic celebration" organized by Gallery Cosmos. It is a pleasure for us to host this exhibition and welcome you all to our Embassy's residence, and I would like to thank Mr Masud Khan, Deputy Managing Director of Cosmos Group as well as Ms Dilshad Rahman, Director of Cosmos Foundation, for their kind offer of cooperation."
"Getting inspiration from today's exhibition, we look forward to continuing our cooperation with Gallery Cosmos in the future with different projects," he added.
Emphasizing on the diplomatic relationship between the two nations, the Turkish Ambassador said, "This year, on 29th of October, in our national day, we will celebrate the centennial of the Republic of Türkiye. Furthermore, next year in February, we will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Bangladesh. I look forward to celebrating these important anniversaries in Bangladesh."
Cosmos Foundation Director Dilshad Rahman said, "I would like to thank His Excellency for hosting this wonderful art event titled "Smiles Around the World: An Artistic celebration." This is the second collaboration of the Turkish Embassy with Gallery Cosmos, where eight distinguished artists are participating."
"Bangladesh and Türkiye enjoy a very strengthened relationship and Türkiye is our timeless friend. About our Gallery Cosmos, it is very different from the other galleries in terms of art activities. In our art space, we organize art talks, workshops, art residences, art grants and more," she added.
"I hope in the near future, we will have an exchange programme with the Turkish art schools. I would like to thank his excellency for his support and all of our artists who are participating in the exhibition, as well as the audiences," Dilshad Rahman said at the event.
Gallery Cosmos Artistic Director Sourav Chowdhury and artist-educator and Dhaka University Faculty of Fine Art Assistant Professor Bishwajit Goswami shared their remarks at the event, on behalf of the participating artists.
Last year, the Turkish Embassy and Gallery Cosmos jointly organized an exceptional art exhibition to honor the influential roles that women of Bangladesh have been tirelessly playing throughout the years, in partnership with the Bangladesh-Turkey Business Platform.
Over the last decade, Gallery Cosmos has committed itself to providing a platform for many creative mediums and minds. To that end, the gallery has worked diligently to establish a state-of-the-art facility that is unparalleled in Bangladesh. Along with efforts like 'Smiles Around the World,' the goal of Gallery Cosmos is to break new ground by taking art out of the gallery and sharing the artistic joy among the art admirers.