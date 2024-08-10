Demonstrators block Shahbagh protesting communal violence
Thousands of people held a demonstration in the city’s Shahbagh today, Saturday against communal violence in the country.
Different organizations and masses of Hindu community gathered at the Shahbagh intersection to protest attacks, repressions, vandalism, looting, arson and killing of Hindu people after Awami League government was overthrown in a student-mass upsurge.
The demonstrators chanted various slogans demanding safety of Hindus and punishment to those who attacked them. Vehicular movement in Shahbagh and adjacent areas came to a halt as the demonstrators blocked the intersection.
Different social organisations including Dhaka University teachers expressed solidarity with the protesters.
Earlier on Friday, thousands of Hindu people gathered at the same place to protest communal violence in different parts of the country.