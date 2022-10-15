City

Passenger dies after being pushed off moving bus

Prothom Alo English Desk
A 35-year-old man died after being allegedly pushed off a moving bus by the helper during an altercation over fare in the capital's Jatrabari area on Saturday evening, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Abu Sayem Murad, son of late Hedayet Ullah of Dakshin Jatrabari area. He worked for a buying house in Dhaka.

The incident took place around 6:00pm at Shaheed Faruk Sarak area, said Ashraful Islam, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Jatrabari police station.

Abu Sadat Sahed, the elder brother of the victim, said his brother boarded the bus at Motijheel area to return to home.

He claimed that an argument broke out between Sayem and the helper of the bus over the fare. In a fit of rage, the accused pushed Sayem off the moving bus that soon ran over him, leaving him dead on the spot, he added.

Enraged by the incident, locals set the bus on fire and beat up bus driver, Shah Alam, 40 and helper Mohon, 22, and handed them over to police, the police officer said.
 
The body was kept in the morgue of a hospital for an autopsy, SI Ashraful Islam added.

