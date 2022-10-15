Passenger dies after being pushed off moving bus

A 35-year-old man died after being allegedly pushed off a moving bus by the helper during an altercation over fare in the capital's Jatrabari area on Saturday evening, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Abu Sayem Murad, son of late Hedayet Ullah of Dakshin Jatrabari area. He worked for a buying house in Dhaka.

The incident took place around 6:00pm at Shaheed Faruk Sarak area, said Ashraful Islam, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Jatrabari police station.