Canals filled with garbage, no water

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam at different occasions said one will be able to travel by boat from canals to rivers.

However, the reality is one can cross four canals in DNCC on foot. The flow of water in four more canals has come to an end due to the accumulation of garbage.

The mayor took initiative and excavated these canals last year. The flow of water in the canals was restored then. But later there was no monitoring. As a result, the canals have accumulated garbage instead of flowing water.

Abu Siam Khan, a resident near the Rupnagar canal, said people will suffer if garbage in the canal is not cleared now.

There are 29 small and big canals in the DNCC area. Beside, there is a waterbody in Kalyanpur. Prothom Alo correspondent visited 13 canals and a waterbody on 12, 13 and 14 March. Of these, people can cross most of the four canals on foot. These four canals are Rupnagar canal, Digun canal (Eastern Housing of Pallabi), journalist colony canal (Pallabi) and Kalyanpur main canal (Gabtali).

Garbage has gathered in Katasur, Ramchandrapur and Kalyanpur Ka and Cha canals. Five canals are in better condition. These canals are Godakhali canal, Paris Road canal, Baunia canal, Ibrahimpur canal and Kalyanpur Kha canal. But the water of these canals is black and stinking. Almost the entire water body in Kalyanpur is covered in water hyacinth.

City planners fear different areas in the Dhaka North City Corporation may face waterlogging if there is heavy rainfall in the next rainy season.

They said once there was water logging at different areas under the Dhaka South City Corporation if there was heavy rainfall.