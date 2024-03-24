Dhaka's canals look more like green fields

From December 2020 Dhaka North City Corporation and Dhaka South City Corporation officially took over charge of the canals and drains from Dhaka WASA. South City got the responsibility to maintain seven of the canals. Three of these are box culverts (Arambagh-Segunbagicha, Panthapath and Dholai Khal). Dhaka North City got responsibility of maintaining 29 canals.

In the two years after taking over from Dhaka WASA, Dhaka South City Corporation continuously cleared the canals or garbage and silt. This yielded good results in 2021 and 2022. In those two years, there was no acute waterlogging during the rains in Dhaka South City Corporation area.

However, since the approval of the 'Canal reclamation, restoration and beautification project' in October 2022, the city corporation's waste management department has not cleared the garbage from the canals. The impact of this was felt last year. In August and September last year, a few heavy rainfalls sent many areas of Dhaka South City Corporation under water for long spans of time.

This Tk 8.98 billion (Tk 898 crore) project is supposed to be completed in June 2027. One and a half years have already passed, but work on the project has not started properly. Project director and Dhaka South City Corporation superintending engineer Khairul Baker told Prothom Alo that the contractors have been given the work order to remove the garbage from the canals. The work has even begun in some places. He said, it is difficult to delineate the canal boundaries and that it why it is taking time to start the work in full swing.

Urban planners, however, say that it is not as if Dhaka South City will be free of waterlogging once this project is implemented. The reason behind this, they say, is there are many stages of the rainwater going from the drains to the canals and on to the rivers. The rainwater first goes through the catch pit (the grill that covers the drain) into the sewerage drain below. The drain opening also gets blocked up with polythene, chips packets, plastic bottles and all sorts of waste as well as sand. These drains need to be cleaned regularly. It is questionable as to how efficiently the city corporation carries out this task.