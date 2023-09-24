Dhaka under water: How much more sufferings for the city dwellers

Several hours of rain on Thursday night left most of the areas in Dhaka city inundated and several thousand home-bound people were thrown into indescribable sufferings.

There has been an incident of four people including three of the same family dying of electrocution in Mirpur during the rain. Couldn’t these deaths have been avoided?

It’s not unusual for water to accumulate in the low-laying areas of Dhaka city in times of heavy rains. But, why will there be waterlogging in some places 12 hours or 24 hours after the rain?

The question of why there isn’t a minimum drainage system in this city of 15 million people even after so many years comes to the forefront once again.