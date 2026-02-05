Amar Ekushey Book Fair begins on 20 February

Amar Ekushey Book Fair will begin on 20 February this year although it is a tradition to commence the fair on the very first day of February, the month of language.

Like every year, Bangla Academy will arrange the month-long book fair remembering the language heroes, Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2026 managing committee member secretary Md Selim Reza told at a press conference at Bangla Academy in Dhaka today, Thursday.

In a written statement, he said this month-long book fair is an essential part of Bangalee cultural heritage.