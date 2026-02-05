Amar Ekushey Book Fair begins on 20 February
Amar Ekushey Book Fair will begin on 20 February this year although it is a tradition to commence the fair on the very first day of February, the month of language.
Like every year, Bangla Academy will arrange the month-long book fair remembering the language heroes, Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2026 managing committee member secretary Md Selim Reza told at a press conference at Bangla Academy in Dhaka today, Thursday.
In a written statement, he said this month-long book fair is an essential part of Bangalee cultural heritage.
“But due to reality, it was not possible to start the book fair on 1 February like other years. This year's book fair will begin on 20 February.
Taking the demands of publishers in consideration the stall rent has been reduced by 25 per cent this year, he said adding all arrangements related to the book fair have already been completed.
Suhrawardy Udyan has been allocated from the government. Stall construction work is underway. Schedules of the discussions and cultural programmes of the book fair have been finalized, he said.
About allocation of stalls in the book fair, he said as many as 53 new entities have applied for stall booking this year in addition to 527 institutions of last year.
But, due to space shortage stalls were allocated to 527 old and 24 new entities were given booking, Reza said. He said when the work of the book fair was 60 per cent completed,
About the request of some publishers to arrange this year’s book fair after Eid-ul-Fitr, Reza said the request came after 60 per cent completion of the work of the fair.
Moreover, arrangement of the month long book fair in April is not realistic due to hot weather condition and dust pollution along with strong risk of rainfall, nor'wester and twister, he said.
Reza said the publishers have agreed to participate in the book fair even though it is a bit challenging during the month of Ramadan.
Responding to a question, Bangla Academy Director General Professor Mohammad Azam said, as the fair will be held throughout the holy month of Ramadan, arrangements have there for Taraweeh prayers and food stalls for iftar.
In addition, there will have adequate water supply in the venue, he said adding all measures were taken in consultation with the representatives of the publishers.