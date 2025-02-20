ISPR issues statement on joint force’s raid in Mohammadpur
Upon receiving information that certain elements were preparing to carry out mugging, a team of joint forces conducted a raid in Chand Udyan area of the capital’s Mohammadpur around 12:30 am Thursday, said a media release of Inter Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR).
During the raid, the members of the joint force blocked two sides of a side lane, when some criminals suddenly opened fire on the team from the roof of a nearby building, the release read.
It further said, the team immediately took counter measures in self-defence. They detained five criminals with firearms. Later, two bodies were recovered from the roof upon searching the house.
The media statement also said a pistol, four rounds of bullet and a cleaver were recovered from the detained persons. They were handed over to the Mohammadpur police station for legal action.
Such raids will be continued to protect people’s lives and property, the ISPR media release added.