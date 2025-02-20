ISPR issues statement on joint force’s raid in Mohammadpur

Upon receiving information that certain elements were preparing to carry out mugging, a team of joint forces conducted a raid in Chand Udyan area of the capital’s Mohammadpur around 12:30 am Thursday, said a media release of Inter Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR).

During the raid, the members of the joint force blocked two sides of a side lane, when some criminals suddenly opened fire on the team from the roof of a nearby building, the release read.