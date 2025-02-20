Joint force’s raid
2 killed in exchange of gunfire in Dhaka: Police
Two people were killed in an exchange of gunfire during the joint force’s raid in the capital’s Mohammadpur area in the small hours of Thursday.
The incident took place in Mohammadpur’s Chand Udyan area around 1:00 am Thursday, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Tejgaon division Ibne Mizan said this to Prothom Alo.
One of the deceased was identified as a criminal, Jumman, 25, police said.
Besides, five more people were arrested during the raid in the area.
Ibne Mizan said the joint force will say in detail about the incident later.
Mohammadpur police station officer-in-charge (investigation) Hafizur Rahman told Prothom Alo that the joint force was conducting the raid in the area around 1:00 am. At that time, the criminals shot bullets on the joint force, which prompted them to shoot back, leading to the death of two.
Two members of the joint force sustained injuries in the incident, he added.
Hafizur Rahman further said the police recovered a pistol with bullets and a cleaver from the spot.
The bodies have been sent to the morgue of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, the OC said.