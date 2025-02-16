Dhaka theatre festival not asked to close or postpone: DMP
No order has been issued to close or postpone the Dhaka metro theatre festival, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) stated on Sunday.
The reason behind the festival’s suspension is unclear to them, DMP said in a press release signed by its deputy commissioner Muhammad Talebur Rahman (media and public relations) today.
The DMP has noted that they are aware of the news reports and statements published in various media regarding the postponed of Dhaka metropolitan theatre festival, 2025. However, they have clarified that no instructions were given by the DMP to close or postpone the festival.
The statement further mentioned that DMP supports any kinds of creative or artistic activities.
The law enforcement body has also assured that they are taking necessary steps to avoid any unwarranted incidents surrounding the festival.
With the theme of ‘Shilper Aloy Bhore Uthuk Moncher Angina, Dorshok e shojon, Dorshok e prerona’, the festival was scheduled to commence Saturday at the Nilima Ibrahim Auditorium of the ‘Mahila Samity’ in Dhaka.
An official of the Bangladesh Mahila Samity stated that they received a phone call from Ramna police station instructing them to close the festival.
Thandu Raihan, the convener of the Dhaka Metropolitan Theatre Council explained their position regarding the entire incident.
In a press release, the Council stated, “Just when the members of 85 theatre troupes in Dhaka had completed their preparations for the festival through relentless effort and public funding, we were informed that the festival had to be cancelled. An official from the Bangladesh Mahila Samity informed us that they had received a phone call from Ramna police station with an instruction to stop the festival.”
The press release further stated, “On Friday night, some unknown people secretly removed the festival decorations from the Nilima Ibrahim Auditorium of the Mahila Samity. Despite this, we engaged in discussions with the Officer-in-Charge of the police station in the interests of the theatre. We were reluctantly compelled to postpone our most cherished theatre festival, which was organised with immense dedication and love, considering everyone’s safety in this unwarranted situation.
Prothom Alo contacted Md. Masud Rana, deputy commissioner of DMP’s Ramna division, about this Saturday afternoon.
He stated that he was unaware of the issue.
Now, the DMP has issued an official statement clarifying its position.