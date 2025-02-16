Dhaka theatre festival not asked to close or postpone: DMP

No order has been issued to close or postpone the Dhaka metro theatre festival, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) stated on Sunday.

The reason behind the festival’s suspension is unclear to them, DMP said in a press release signed by its deputy commissioner Muhammad Talebur Rahman (media and public relations) today.

The DMP has noted that they are aware of the news reports and statements published in various media regarding the postponed of Dhaka metropolitan theatre festival, 2025. However, they have clarified that no instructions were given by the DMP to close or postpone the festival.