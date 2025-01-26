July Uprising Exhibition: ‘Such event should be organised for next generation too’

Expatriate Sajjad Hossain, from Sandwaip, Chattogram, was seen standing in the ‘Shaeed Corner’ set up with regular usable items of the martyrs at the July Uprising Exhibition.

He returned home from Portugal in June last year but he was unaware of many big events of the student moment as he was staying home. Eventfully, he learned everything.

Asked on his experience at the exhibition, Sajjad Hossain said he visited the event after learning about it online. “I now regret that I should have brought my family too. Everyone could have learned many things. Many memorable things of the martyrs are giving me goosebumps. Prothom Alo tried to present the event as much as they could.”