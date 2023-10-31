Three policemen beaten, stabbed in Narayanganj

At least 20 people including three policemen have been injured in a clash between police-Awami League leaders-activists and BNP leaders and activists at Araihazar in Narayanganj.
The incident took place on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Pachrukhi bazar area from 8:00am to 10:00am on Tuesday.
The injured three policemen are inspector Humayun Kabir, assistant sub-inspector Md Matin and constable Md Nurul.
Narayanganj senior assistant police super Abir Hossain said the condition of constable Nurul is critical. He received head injuries from the stabbing.
Inspector Humayun Kabir received stab injuries in his right hand and his left hand has been broken. ASI Matin has been hit by sticks and brick chips.
Nurul has been taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and the remaining two have been admitted to a private hospital in Rupganj. Inspector Humayun Kabir, however, will be sent to National Institute Of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR).
*More to follow...