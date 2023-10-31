Three policemen beaten, stabbed in Narayanganj

At least 20 people including three policemen have been injured in a clash between police-Awami League leaders-activists and BNP leaders and activists at Araihazar in Narayanganj.

The incident took place on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Pachrukhi bazar area from 8:00am to 10:00am on Tuesday.

The injured three policemen are inspector Humayun Kabir, assistant sub-inspector Md Matin and constable Md Nurul.