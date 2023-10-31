RMG workers block road in Mirpur after being attacked

Miscreants allegedly with ruling party connections attacked the readymade garments (RMG) workers who were demonstrating in Mirpur area today, demanding a wage hike. Several RMG workers were injured during the attack.

After being attacked, the RMG workers attacked their factory and took position on the main road.

The workers of Epyllion Group alleged that the local leaders and activists of Awami League launched an attack on them. No AL leaders were available to talk about the allegations of the RMG workers.