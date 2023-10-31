RMG workers block road in Mirpur after being attacked

Miscreants allegedly with ruling party connections attacked the readymade garments (RMG) workers who were demonstrating in Mirpur area today, demanding a wage hike. Several RMG workers were injured during the attack.
After being attacked, the RMG workers attacked their factory and took position on the main road.
The workers of Epyllion Group alleged that the local leaders and activists of Awami League launched an attack on them. No AL leaders were available to talk about the allegations of the RMG workers.
A police official on condition of anonymity said the Epyllion Group workers were demonstrating to press home their demand of wage hike in the gully in front of the factory. At that time, a group of local AL leaders swooped on them leaving several RMG workers injured. The attack enraged the RMG workers further and workers from other factories also joined in the demonstration.
It was learnt that the workers took position and blocked Mirpur-Pallabi road. They vandalised CCTVs of Epyllion Group factory and nearby buildings.
Champa Khatun, a worker of Epyllion Group, said the attack was carried out while workers were talking with the management of the factory about the wage hike.
Mezbah Uddin, inspector (investigation) of Pallabi police station told Prothom Alo that the workers had taken to streets after they were attacked.