DMP won’t allow traders on city streets in Ramadan
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has declared that they will not allow any businesses to operate on the city streets during the holy month of Ramadan.
Munibur Rahman, additional commissioner of DMP Traffic Division, came up with the announcement at a press briefing at the DMP media centre on Thursday.
“The offices end at 3:30pm during Ramadan. It has been noticed that most of the vehicles hurry to reach destinations before the Iftar. It creates unwarranted traffic congestion at some important points in the city,” he said while urging the city dwellers to start for homes at 3:30pm or around.
The DMP official further noted that some people park their vehicles on the sides of various busy roads, shrinking road space and hindering traffic movement. The traffic division has been strict against illegal parking since the beginning of Ramadan. He reiterated the call to refrain from illegal parking.