Mobile phone traders block road in Agargaon causing traffic congestion

Staff Correspondent
A severe traffic congestion was caused in Agargaon area of Dhaka as mobile phone traders blocked the road during their protest. Photo taken from Shishu Mela area on 7 December 2025.Sazid Hossain

Mobile phone traders have been staging a sit-in since morning today, Sunday in front of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) building in Agargaon, Dhaka. As a result, the road adjacent to that building and surrounding streets have become severely congested.

The traders are protesting with several demands, including the reform of the National Equipment Identity Registrar (NEIR). The demonstration has been organised by the Mobile Business Community.

Mobile phone traders' sit-in caused hassles for the commuters. Photo taken near Shishu Mela area in Dhaka on 7 December 2025.
Sazid Hossain

Visiting the area around 12:00 pm, it was notced that the protesting traders have taken position along one side of the main road in front of the BTRC building. However, several others were scattered across the opposite side of the road, blocking that side as well. Vehicles were seen being diverted from the area.

With the main road blocked, heavy traffic built up on the road in front of the National Archives building in Agargaon. The congestion spread to Shyamoli, Shishu Mela, and other surrounding roads as well.

Mobile phone traders stage a sit-in in front of the BTRC building in Dhaka on 7 December, 2025
Mir Hossen

A motorcyclist stuck in traffic in Agargaon told Prothom Alo, “The road was suddenly blocked without any notice. There’s no reason to cause such suffering like this.”

The BTRC has planned to implement the National Equipment Identity Registrar (NEIR) from 16 December. At the same time, the government has announced reduced import duties on legally imported mobile phones and special facilities for expatriates bringing phones into the country.

Mobile phone traders stage a sit-in in front of the BTRC building in Dhaka on 7 December, 2025.
Mir Hossen

Through NEIR, every mobile phone will be brought under a registration system. The government has said that once this is implemented, illegally imported phones will no longer be usable.

The traders claim that once NEIR is implemented, hundreds of thousands of traders and their families will be affected. They argue that the new system will benefit a particular group while increasing taxes, ultimately raising mobile phone prices for consumers.

