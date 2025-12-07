Mobile phone traders block road in Agargaon causing traffic congestion
Mobile phone traders have been staging a sit-in since morning today, Sunday in front of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) building in Agargaon, Dhaka. As a result, the road adjacent to that building and surrounding streets have become severely congested.
The traders are protesting with several demands, including the reform of the National Equipment Identity Registrar (NEIR). The demonstration has been organised by the Mobile Business Community.
Visiting the area around 12:00 pm, it was notced that the protesting traders have taken position along one side of the main road in front of the BTRC building. However, several others were scattered across the opposite side of the road, blocking that side as well. Vehicles were seen being diverted from the area.
With the main road blocked, heavy traffic built up on the road in front of the National Archives building in Agargaon. The congestion spread to Shyamoli, Shishu Mela, and other surrounding roads as well.
A motorcyclist stuck in traffic in Agargaon told Prothom Alo, “The road was suddenly blocked without any notice. There’s no reason to cause such suffering like this.”
The BTRC has planned to implement the National Equipment Identity Registrar (NEIR) from 16 December. At the same time, the government has announced reduced import duties on legally imported mobile phones and special facilities for expatriates bringing phones into the country.
Through NEIR, every mobile phone will be brought under a registration system. The government has said that once this is implemented, illegally imported phones will no longer be usable.
The traders claim that once NEIR is implemented, hundreds of thousands of traders and their families will be affected. They argue that the new system will benefit a particular group while increasing taxes, ultimately raising mobile phone prices for consumers.