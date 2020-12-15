HC suspends Freedom Fighter gallantry awards of 4 fugitive killers of Bangabandhu

The High Court on Tuesday suspended the freedom fighter gallantry awards of four fugitive killers of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, reports news agency UNB.

The four are -- SHBM Noor Chowdhury, Shariful Haque Dalim, Rashed Chowdhury, and Moslehuddin alias Muslem Uddin Khan.

The HC bench of justice JBM Hassan and justice Md Khairul Alam passed the order after hearing a petition.

The HC also asked the cabinet secretary and the liberation war Affairs secretary to take necessary steps in this regard.

The court also issued a rule asking the government to explain as to why the inaction of the government in cancelling the gallantry awards of the four convicted killers should not be declared illegal.