He retires a day after returning from govt study tour

Helal Uddin Ahmed returned home upon completion of the tour on Saturday and went on PRL on the following day. Three government projects bore all the expenses of his 10-day trip to the European countries.

Experts think that the study tour of soon-to-retire officials is a waste of government funds. Former cabinet secretary Ali Imam Majumder termed the study tour of Helal Uddin Ahmed unethical.

He did not need a study tour. It was necessary for the new officials so that they can contribute to the nation with the study tour learning, said Majumder.