Health sector needs Tk 80b more: Ex-BB governor Atiur

The government should have allocated Tk 80 billion more for the health sector in the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 to mitigate the pressure of treatment costs on village people, says former Bangladesh Bank governor Atiur Rahman.

He came up with the remark in his keynote speech at a post-budget dialogue in Dhaka on Thursday. Bangladesh Health Watch, James P Grant School of Public Health of Brac University, and Unnayan Shamannay jointly organised the event.