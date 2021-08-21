Mosquito menace: High spending, low outcome

Experts have recommended that Dhaka city authorities adopt integrated vector management rather than spraying larvicide and adulticide only, as huge spending on mosquito control barely brings outcome.

On 6 January last year, the local government division formed a committee to draw up a vector management manual. The committee was scheduled to submit its recommendations within one month. However, no recommendation has been made as yet, even though one year and seven months have elapsed. The committee members have met only once so far.

As the convener, the additional secretary (urban development) for the local government division leads the committee. Most of the 16 committee members represent different wings of the government while seven are university teachers and experts.