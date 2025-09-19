Prothom Alo ‘Anandamela’ gathers in South Baridhara
The ‘Prothom Alo Anandamela’ has started with a children’s art competition at the South Baridhara Society field in Merul Badda, Dhaka.
The Anandamela, organised for the residents of South Baridhara, started today, Friday, at 8:00 am. It will continue until 8:00 pm.
This morning, a little before 8:00 am, parents were seen arriving with their children. Everyone had colours, pencils, brushes, drawing paper, scales, and other materials in their hands.
After arriving at the field, children who wanted to participate in the art competition were seated in rows on a carpet in front of the stage. Due to the large number of participants, many were also seated on the stage.
The art competition started at 8:30 am. The host gave the signal to start the competition by counting from one to ten. Then the children got busy making their drawing papers colourful with their brushes and paints.
And the parents who brought their children stood or sat nearby, watching their drawing. Several hundred children were seen participating in this competition.
Two brothers, Mehrab Talha and Mahir Tahmid, were drawing side on the stage. Their father, Moniruzzaman, who was standing next to them, said that Mehrab is in the second grade and Mahir is in nursery.
Moniruzzaman told Prothom Alo that the field is near to his elder son's school. While taking his son from school, he noticed that there would be an Anandamela event in this field.
Later, he had told his two sons beforehand that he would bring them here. He said that the younger son, Mahir, is more inclined towards drawing.
Mehrab, who participated in the competition, was drawing the National Memorial, while Mahir was drawing the Shaheed Minar.
The Anandamela features day-long various competitions for children, including biscuit race, marble race, and chocolate race.
In addition, there are many other events on the stage, including magic shows, puppet shows, robot shows, and mascot shows.
The organisers informed there will be exciting competitions for parents in the afternoon. Winners of the competition will receive various attractive prizes, including airplane tickets.
The title sponsor of ‘Prothom Alo Anandamela’ is ACI Pure. The co-organisers are the South Baridhara Society and the South Baridhara Youth Club.