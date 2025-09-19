Prothom Alo ‘Anandamela’ gathers in South Baridhara

The ‘Prothom Alo Anandamela’ has started with a children’s art competition at the South Baridhara Society field in Merul Badda, Dhaka.

The Anandamela, organised for the residents of South Baridhara, started today, Friday, at 8:00 am. It will continue until 8:00 pm.

This morning, a little before 8:00 am, parents were seen arriving with their children. Everyone had colours, pencils, brushes, drawing paper, scales, and other materials in their hands.