July-uprising injured persons block Mirpur road, halt traffic 

A group of people who were injured during the July-August mass uprising blocked the Mirpur road in the capital’s Agarogaon area, causing huge traffic congestion in the city.

They demanded that the authorities ensure their proper treatment, rehabilitation, and state recognition.

In the morning, the protesters took positions ther and blocked traffic movement in front of the revenue building, the 250-bed TB hospital, and the ophthalmology institute and hospital in Agargaon. Some of the protesters claimed that they have been staying there since last evening.