July-uprising injured persons block Mirpur road, halt traffic
A group of people who were injured during the July-August mass uprising blocked the Mirpur road in the capital’s Agarogaon area, causing huge traffic congestion in the city.
They demanded that the authorities ensure their proper treatment, rehabilitation, and state recognition.
In the morning, the protesters took positions ther and blocked traffic movement in front of the revenue building, the 250-bed TB hospital, and the ophthalmology institute and hospital in Agargaon. Some of the protesters claimed that they have been staying there since last evening.
They also blocked the road in front of Shishu Mela. Sabbir, one of the injured, said they will observe the situation today and march towards the secretariat unless the authorities take initiative to meet their demands.
Their programme led to a huge traffic gridlock across the city as no vehicles, except for ambulances, were allowed to pass the area.
On Saturday evening, the protesters demonstrated inside the national ophthalmology institute, alleging inadequate treatment. Their demonstration continued until night.
Kabir Hossain, one of the protesters on the street, was shot in his eye during the uprising. A resident of Mirpur-11, Kabir sought proper treatment as his eye complications are worsening. He was released from the ophthalmology hospital after treatment.
His condition deteriorated after returning home. When he sought further treatment at the hospital, he was only given eye drops and painkillers, instead of what he described proper treatment.
The protesters claimed that many of them have suffered severe injuries, including eye injuries, but are being deprived of proper medical care. Some protesters were seen lying on sheets on the road, while others were sitting on benches.
They alleged that the aid programme of the July foundation is very slow. Those who have been admitted in hospitals are not getting proper treatment. Now, the authorities must send the injured abroad for better treatment.