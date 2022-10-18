Seven officials summoned in probe against Taqsem A Khan

The officials who have been summoned for interrogation are Dhaka WASA’s chief engineer Md Kamrul Islam, additional chief engineer Akhtaruzzaman, director (development) Md Abul Kashem, director (technical) AKM Shahid Uddin, Co-Ordination officer Sheikh Enayet Abdullah, assistant secretary Moushumi Khan and deputy chief finance officer Ratnadwip Barman.
Syed Nazrul Islam, deputy director at ACC head office and the investigating officer, sent the letter on Monday. The letter sent to Taqsem A Khan stated, “If the said officers are not currently employed under you, you are requested to provide their permanent and present addresses.”
According to ACC sources, WASA officials Md Abul Kashem, AKM Sahid Uddin, Moushumi Khan, Ratnadwip Burman and Sheikh Enayet Abdullah were illegally appointed.
Later, Sheikh Enayet Abdullah, Md Kamrul Hasan and Aktaruzzaman were promoted disregarding the rules.
Apart from this, ACC has found corruption allegations in several WASA projects, including embezzlement of Tk 11 billion in the Padma Jashaldia project, Tk 10 billion in the Gandharabpur water treatment plant project, Tk 10 billion in the Dasherkandi sewage treatment plant project and Tk 500 million in the Gulshan-Baridhara lake project.
There is an allegation of embezzling Tk 1.32 billion from the Dhaka WASA Employees Multipurpose Cooperative Society funds via six banks with the direct support and instruction of WASA MD Taqsem A Khan.
Besides, separate letters have also been sent to the managers of Janata Bank's WASA Bhaban branch, AB Bank Karwan Bazar branch and BRAC Bank's Bijoynagar branch linked with Dhaka WASA transactions.
A case has been filed with the court against nine people including Taqsem A Khan, on this allegation.