A fire broke out at Gausul Azam Market in the city's Nilkhet area today. Two units of fire service brought the blaze under control.

The fire broke out at around 4:30pm. Fire service headquarters’ control room officer Ershad Hossain confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.

Fire service Palashi station’s officer Zishan Rahman told Prothom Alo that the fire broke out at a shop on the first floor of the building.