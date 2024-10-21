Students block Nilkhet intersection, demand separate university for 7 colleges affiliated with DU

Speaking to Prothom Alo several students at the demonstration said they want an independent university. The seven colleges were brought under the authority of Dhaka University following an order from former prime minister Sheikh Hasina In 2017.

Terming the decision an unplanned one, the demonstrators said the purposes behind the decision have not been served even after seven years. So the students now demand a separate university.

They said they have submitted a memorandum addressing the University Grant Commission (UGC) chairman and the DU vice chancellor. But later, they took to the street as there was no response from them regarding this.

The students want implementation of three work plans primarily. First they want a reform committee which will expedite the process to form a separate university for the seven colleges.