Students block Nilkhet intersection, demand separate university for 7 colleges affiliated with DU
The students of seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University Monday blocked the Nilkhet and Science Lab intersections in the capital demanding a separate university for them.
They demonstrated there from 11:00 am to around 3:45 pm on Monday which created severe traffic congestion in the adjacent areas.
The commuters and office goers were seen walking towards their destinations due to the heavy congestion on the roads.
Speaking to Prothom Alo several students at the demonstration said they want an independent university. The seven colleges were brought under the authority of Dhaka University following an order from former prime minister Sheikh Hasina In 2017.
Terming the decision an unplanned one, the demonstrators said the purposes behind the decision have not been served even after seven years. So the students now demand a separate university.
They said they have submitted a memorandum addressing the University Grant Commission (UGC) chairman and the DU vice chancellor. But later, they took to the street as there was no response from them regarding this.
The students want implementation of three work plans primarily. First they want a reform committee which will expedite the process to form a separate university for the seven colleges.
Second, this committee will develop an outline for the new university in consultation with the teacher, students and other stakeholders of these seven colleges.
Third, the reform committee will work in coordination with the DU authorities to keep the existing structure running to avoid any session jam.
The seven colleges affiliated with the DU are – Dhaka College, Eden Mohila College, Government Shaheed Suhrawardy College, Kabi Nazrul Government College, Begum Badrunnesa Government Girls College, Mirpur Government Bangla College and Government Titumir College.
Speaking to Prothom Alo Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Ramna Zone additional commissioner (ADC) Md. Jewel Rana said the police are trying to keep the situation under control. The police have talked to the demonstrating students several times, he said.
The ADC said, “We requested them to not be the cause of people’s sufferings and be aware so that no one could take chance of their protest.”