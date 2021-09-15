IGP asks police officials to track anti-govt propaganda

Speaking to Prothom Alo, more than one police officials, who attended the review meeting on Tuesday, said the IGP reviewed the law and order and crimes data, presented by the district and range officials and metropolitan police commissioners in the last two days.

He told the meeting that measures have to be taken to ensure security during the impending union parishad elections and Durgapuja.

The IGP also said incidents of robbery have increased on the highways that have to be stopped.

In no way the policemen found to be involved in harassing people, corruption, drug consumption and trades will be spared, the officials quoted the IGP as saying.

News agency UNB adds: Bangladesh police force will hire only qualified people with merit and good physique as constables under a new recruitment policy, the country’s police chief said on Tuesday.