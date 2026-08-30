Headteacher’s death in Dhaka mugging: Two arrested, including ‘Para Ponir’

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has said it arrested two people, including the prime suspect, in connection with the death of headteacher Ranjila Parveen, 56, who fell from an auto-rickshaw after a mugger pulled at her bag in front of the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban (National Parliament Building).

The motorcycle used in the incident has also been recovered. RAB-2 said this in a text message sent to the media today, Sunday.

RAB said the main suspect arrested was Poni, also known as ‘Para Ponir’. The name of his accomplice was not disclosed. Further details will be provided at a press briefing at the RAB-2 battalion headquarters in Basila, Mohammadpur, in the capital, at around 4:00 pm today, Sunday.