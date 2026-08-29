Snatcher pulls at bag, headteacher dies after falling from rickshaw in front of Parliament

A woman died after falling from a rickshaw when a snatcher pulled at her bag in front of the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban (National Parliament). She was the headteacher of a primary school in Bogura.

The incident took place at around 6:30 am today, Saturday. The woman, Ranjina Parveen, 55, was the headteacher of Bagbari Girls’ Government Primary School in Gabtali upazila of Bogura.