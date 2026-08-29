Snatcher pulls at bag, headteacher dies after falling from rickshaw in front of Parliament
A woman died after falling from a rickshaw when a snatcher pulled at her bag in front of the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban (National Parliament). She was the headteacher of a primary school in Bogura.
The incident took place at around 6:30 am today, Saturday. The woman, Ranjina Parveen, 55, was the headteacher of Bagbari Girls’ Government Primary School in Gabtali upazila of Bogura.
Police said Ranjina came to Dhaka from Bogura on Friday night to see a physician at the Ispahani Islamia Eye Institute and Hospital in Farmgate. She got off at the Gabtali bus terminal early in the morning and was travelling by rickshaw to the hospital.
When the rickshaw reached in front of the South Plaza of the Parliament building, snatchers riding a motorcycle pulled at her bag from behind. She fell from the rickshaw and suffered a head injury. She was later rescued and taken to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, where physicians on duty declared her dead.
Ibn Mizan, deputy commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Tejgaon Division, said they were working to identify and arrest those involved, as well as seize the motorcycle.