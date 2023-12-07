Crane hits train off track, halts rail communication from Dhaka

The train operation from Dhaka to other parts of the country has been suspended as a commuter train has derailed after being hit by a crane in the capital’s Tejgaon area on Thursday evening.
The incident took place around 5:00 pm at Nakhalpara of the area when the locomotive along with a compartment of the train veered off the track following a clash with the crane of the under-construction elevated expressway.
Saidul Kabir, an official of Bangladesh Railway’s Dhaka division, said the train operation from Dhaka to other parts of the country remained suspended since the derailment.
Ferdous Ahmed, officer-in-charge (OC) of Dhaka Railway police station, said a police team went to the spot on information.
Three to four people have received minor injuries in the incident.