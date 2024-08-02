Student agitation
Protesters block Science Lab intersection
A group of protesters blocked the Science Lab intersection of the city as part of the mass procession declared by the Students Against Discrimination after the Juma prayer.
The protesters were demonstrating blocking the intersection at the time of writing this report at 2:25 pm.
The protesters brought out a procession around 1:50 pm following the Juma prayer at the Baitul Ma’mur Jam-e-Mosque at the Science Lab intersection.
Although members of the police were already deployed there, they didn’t obstruct the protesters.
The procession stayed at the Science Lab intersection for some time and then moved to the Elephant Road and returned to Science Lab again.
At the time, the protesters started chanting slogans against the police seeing a number of police at the intersection.
However, the police didn’t react. The procession reached the Science Lab in front of the police members.
The protesters were still chanting slogans blocking the road. As a result, vehicular movement along the road stopped.
Meanwhile, several armoured personnel carriers (APCs) have been in place at the Science Lab intersection since the morning following the declaration of mass procession.