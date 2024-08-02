Students hold procession in Uttara, Aftabnagar defying rain

Students of different educational institutions brought out processions defying heavy rain in the capital’s Aftabnagar and Uttara this morning. The students chanted various slogans demanding justice for those who have been killed in the quota reform movement.

The students of East West University brought out a procession in the city’s Aftabnagar area after 11:00 am Friday. They marched through the Rampura bridge and the road in front of the BRAC University and ended at the East West university campus amid heavy rain. Most of the students in the processions were wearing their student identity cards.

The students held a brief rally in front of the East University campus where they demanded justice for those who were killed during the recent movement. They also chanted slogans demanding immediate release of the students who have been arrested. There were police members in front and back of the procession.