Quota reform movement
Students hold procession in Uttara, Aftabnagar defying rain
Students of different educational institutions brought out processions defying heavy rain in the capital’s Aftabnagar and Uttara this morning. The students chanted various slogans demanding justice for those who have been killed in the quota reform movement.
The students of East West University brought out a procession in the city’s Aftabnagar area after 11:00 am Friday. They marched through the Rampura bridge and the road in front of the BRAC University and ended at the East West university campus amid heavy rain. Most of the students in the processions were wearing their student identity cards.
The students held a brief rally in front of the East University campus where they demanded justice for those who were killed during the recent movement. They also chanted slogans demanding immediate release of the students who have been arrested. There were police members in front and back of the procession.
Meanwhile, the students of RAJUK Uttara Model School and College brought out a procession and held a rally in Sector-6 of Uttara. Students brought out the procession around 11:00 am. Many of them were in school uniforms.
The ‘students against discrimination’ have declared ‘prayers and mass procession’ today, Friday.
Abdul Kader, one of the key coordinators of the quota reform movement announced the programme in a press release sent on Thursday evening. The press release reads students and members of the public will hold a mass procession after offering prayers for those who have been killed in the movement in every religious establishment across the country, including mosques, temples and churches, following the Jumma prayer. The student platform also urged the people of the country to take part in the programme spontaneously.
Later, Sarjis Alam, another key coordinator of ‘students against discrimination’, a platform that waged the quota reform movement, confirmed the new programmes to Prothom Alo last night.
Earlier on Thursday, the students against discrimination observed their programme – ‘remembering our heroes’ through protest songs, wall writing, reminiscing and protest rallies. The programme was held in at least 16 districts and metropolitan cities. Apart from the students, teachers and lawyers also joined these programmes.
Meanwhile, the law enforcement was on alert across the country over these programmes. In some places, police obstructed the protesters. There were also reports of chases in some places. The police also arrested several students at some places. However, most of them were released afterwards, the police said.
Earlier, clashes and violence erupted across the country centering the student movement demanding quota reforms in government jobs. More than 200 persons were killed in these incidents and several thousand sustained injuries.