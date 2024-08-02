Students against discrimination to hold ‘prayers and mass procession’ today

The ‘students against discrimination’ have declared to hold ‘prayers and mass procession’ today, Friday.

Abdul Kader, one of the key coordinators of the quota reform movement announced the programme in a press release sent on Thursday evening.

The press release reads students and members of the public will hold a mass procession after offering prayers for those who have been killed in the movement in every religious establishment across the country, including mosques, temples and churches, following the Jumma prayer. The student platform also urged the people of the country to take part in the programme spontaneously.