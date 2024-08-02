Didn't announce withdrawal of movement voluntarily: Six coordinators in joint statement

While safety was mentioned at first, there was mention of the court later. They were told that they cannot be released without court’s order. Nobody can be safe in the custody of those who shoot and kill unarmed students and citizens. They don’t want such farcical protection from the government. They want justice for the killing of their brothers and sisters.

The joint statement mentioned that the six coordinators did not voluntarily give the statement in the video message regarding the announcement of the movement’s withdrawal published from the DB headquarters. It stated that no decision of the anti-discrimination student movement can come from the DB headquarters. And, no decision will be taken without the participation of all the coordinators and protesting students from around the country.

At the DB headquarters, they were forced to sit at the dining table and videotaped. Their families were brought in with the promise of them being released and were kept waiting for 13 hours. They were made to give the false statement in the media. When their teachers came to see them, they were not allowed to meet.

While detained inside DB headquarters, coordinator Nahid, Asif and Abu Baker went on a hunger strike from the night of 30 July in protest of coordinators being detained illegally and students being arrested and tortured throughout the country. As soon as they heard the news, Sarjis, Hasnat and Nusrat also joined in.