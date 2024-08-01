DB releases six coordinators of Students Against Discrimination

The six coordinators of the students against discrimination, a platform that waged the quota reform movement, have been released from the custody of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

They came out of the DB office around 1:30 pm in a black car.

DB’s Ramna zone additional commissioner (ADC) Azhar Mukul confirmed their release. Earlier, the families of the six coordinators entered into the DB office.