Detaining six coordinators: Why this negligence of law and constitution?

Article 32 of the constitution states, “No person shall be deprived of life or personal liberty save in accordance with law.” The detective branch of police in the name of providing ‘protection’ picked up three of these coordinators while they were undergoing treatment at hospital. The other three have been taken away from their homes at different hours.

DB has not clarified whether these coordinators are captive or free. It has been stated that they have been brought to DB for their own safety. But, none of these coordinators sought protection from the DB. Certainly, the DB cannot decide where the citizens will be safe. The citizens will decide that themselves.

With this, the government has violated the human rights of these six coordinators. Article no. 31 of the constitution states, “No action detrimental to the life, liberty, body, reputation or property of any person shall be taken except in accordance with law.”