Quota movement coordinators not forced to issue statement: DB chief

Speaking at a briefing, he said that it was a rumour that DB forcefully arranged the statement from coordinators announcing an end to the quota reform movement.

The DB chief requested all, who spread the misinformation, refrain from spreading the rumour.

He said the coordinators of the student movement were taken into custody for questioning and their own security, adding, “They (coordinators) are doing well and have already met their families. They will be released soon.”