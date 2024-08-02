Quota movement timeline: Unfolding events

DMP additional commissioner (DB) Harun-ar-Rashid posts an update on Facebook just before the video message of the six coordinators. He writes, "The coordinators of the Students against Discrimination movement are feeling insecure. That is why I brought them to the DB office and asked why they were feeling insecure. After listening to them, I informed them of our various plans for the safety of the students. This alleviated their fears. Team DB, DMP is firmly committed to ensuring the safety of the students."

The post included five pictures of seven coordinators eating at a dining table with the DB chief Harun-ar-Rashid.

Three coordinators state the video message of the six coordinators in DB custody was not the actual stance of the protestors. They said that the coordinators were held hostage at the DB office and forced to read out the message.

The three coordinators Mahin Sarkar, Abdul Quader and Abdul Hannan Masud said this in a separate message within a few hours of the video message of the six coordinators including Nahid Islam posted up at 9:00pm. Mahin Sarkar said that the six coordinators video statement was made at gunpoint in the DB office. The DB office is never a place for a students' press conference."

The few coordinators who were still free declared nationwide agitation in protest of the coordinators being forced to make the statement withdrawing the programme, the extrajudicial killings all over the country, the abductions and killings, false cases and mass arrests. The coordinators over social media announce eight points of protest in Dhaka -- Science Lab, North South University's Gate 8, National Press Club, BNS Centre in Uttara, Mirpur-10, Mirpur ECB intersection, Rampura and Mohakhali.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a press release, said that false and misleading propaganda was being spread in various foreign media and social media against the Bangladesh armed forces. It said that certain "vested interest quarters" were carrying out this propaganda. It said that the armed forces is and will always remain by the side of the people in the interests of the people and any need of the state.

Home minister Asaduzzaman tells a press briefing at the secretariat that till date 147 persons have died in clashes centering the movement for reforms in quota for government jobs.

Mobile internet restored after 10 days.