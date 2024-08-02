Updates
Quota movement timeline: Unfolding events
This was the second phase of the movement concerning the quota system in government jobs. The original movement began in January 2018. When the issue went up to the court, the movement came to a halt. Then a ruling of the court gave rise to the second phase of the movement from June this year. The movement gradually turned violent. The government shut down all internet communication from 17 July. As a result, online news media also came to a halt. The following is a timeline to update the readers on the unfolding events of the movement from the outset till now.
Second phase of movement: 2024
1 August, Thursday
The six coordinators of the Students against Discrimination movement have been released from custody of the police's Detective Branch (DB). They left the DB office in a black vehicle just after 1:30 in the afternoon.
One of the released coordinators Sarjis Alam posted on Facebook at night: "You can detain six persons for six days in DB custody, but how can you detail this entire young generation of Bangladesh? How will you assuage the anger created by your continuous corruption, looting, money laundering and abuse of power?"
Sarjis added, "I want to say, this is the path of truth, of justice, so we are not hesitant to face anything. This struggle will continue until the protestors are safe in Bangladesh."
31 July, Wednesday
After the March for Justice, a section of the agitating Students against Discrimination movement announce fresh programme for Thursday. The programme has been dubbed as 'Remembering our Heroes'.
The press note issued on Wednesday evening in this regard by the co-coordinator of the movement Rifat Rashid stated, "The Students against Discrimination movement declares the 'Remembering our Heroes' programme for Thursday in order to protest against the mass killings, mass arrests, attacks and cases, abductions and killings and assault on teachers in this state of dark terror, to call for an investigation by the United Nations, and to push forward the nine-point demand of the Students against Discrimination movement."
The press release said that the programmes would include remembering the terror-filled days and nights of torture, memories of the families and the fellow students of the martyrs and the wounded, as well as art, graffiti, wall writing, festoons, digital portraits of the repression during the movement of the students against discrimination.
Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader is taunted by former Chhatra League leaders. They were irate at being summoned to exchange views, yet not being allowed to speak. Some of the former student leaders began shouting out "bhua, bhua!" (phony, phony!).
30 July, Tuesday
Protestors wear red bands around their mouths, demanding justice for the killings. UN secretary general calls for transparent investigation. Many turn their Facebook profile red in respect for those who were killed in the clashes. They include teachers, cultural activists, journalists, writers, students and persons from all walks of life. Meanwhile, the government supporters turn their Facebook profiles black.
Students against Discrimination declared 'March for Justice' programme. This programme upholding the none-point demand will be observes in all courts, campuses and streets.
29 July, Monday
14 Party meeting take decision to ban Jamaat-Shibir. 6 coordinators in DB custody.
High Court in a hearing state, "Don't ridicule the nation." The High Court made aimed this statement at the public prosecution during the hearing of the writ seeking release of the six coordinators and also to halt opening fire at the demonstrators in different parts of the country. At one point of the hearing, the additional attorney general Mohammad Mehdi Hasan Chowdhury said, "Last night on TV I saw the six (coordinators) eating with spoons and forks." The court retorted, "Who asked you to do all this? Why did you do this? Don't ridicule the nation. Whoever you nab, you make sit at the dining table."
Demonstrations in several places of the country including the capital meet with obstruction and attack. Chhatra League on Monday attacks student processions all over the country including Dhaka and police attack with batons, it is alleged. A number of students are detained.
Sound grenades and tear gas used to disperse protestors in Chattogram. A student is shot in the leg while going to join the movement in Cumilla. No one can say who shot the student. A number of teachers join the students' programme in Jahangirnagar University and Rajshahi University.
Another person under treatment dies, death toll reaches 211.
Cabinet meeting decisions to observe day of mourning on Tuesday in memory of these killed in violence.
Students against Discrimination movement rejects government state day of mourning declare by the government. In a counter move, they declare an online campaign, posting up pictures with red bands around their mouths and eyes.
28 July, Sunday
Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) takes one of the coordinators of the quota reform movement, Nusrat Tabassum, into custody. She was picked up from a relation's house in Rupnagar residential area of Mirpur in the capital city early in the morning.
The six coordinators of the Students against Discrimination movement in a video message in DB custody announce withdrawal of all programmes. The video recorded at the DB office is sent at around 9:00pm to the new media. The video showed coordinator of the quota reform movement's Students against Discrimination platform, Nahid Islam, reading out the written message. The written message stated, "Our main demand was for reasonable reforms of the quota. The government has fulfilled that. We now strong demand that the government speedily reopen all education institutions to ensure a healthy educational environment. In overall interests we withdraw all programmes from this moment."
At a press briefing in the secretariat today, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan said the coordinators of the Students against Discrimination in DB custody have not been arrested. They will be released once the police feels they are safe.
DMP additional commissioner (DB) Harun-ar-Rashid posts an update on Facebook just before the video message of the six coordinators. He writes, "The coordinators of the Students against Discrimination movement are feeling insecure. That is why I brought them to the DB office and asked why they were feeling insecure. After listening to them, I informed them of our various plans for the safety of the students. This alleviated their fears. Team DB, DMP is firmly committed to ensuring the safety of the students."
The post included five pictures of seven coordinators eating at a dining table with the DB chief Harun-ar-Rashid.
Three coordinators state the video message of the six coordinators in DB custody was not the actual stance of the protestors. They said that the coordinators were held hostage at the DB office and forced to read out the message.
The three coordinators Mahin Sarkar, Abdul Quader and Abdul Hannan Masud said this in a separate message within a few hours of the video message of the six coordinators including Nahid Islam posted up at 9:00pm. Mahin Sarkar said that the six coordinators video statement was made at gunpoint in the DB office. The DB office is never a place for a students' press conference."
The few coordinators who were still free declared nationwide agitation in protest of the coordinators being forced to make the statement withdrawing the programme, the extrajudicial killings all over the country, the abductions and killings, false cases and mass arrests. The coordinators over social media announce eight points of protest in Dhaka -- Science Lab, North South University's Gate 8, National Press Club, BNS Centre in Uttara, Mirpur-10, Mirpur ECB intersection, Rampura and Mohakhali.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a press release, said that false and misleading propaganda was being spread in various foreign media and social media against the Bangladesh armed forces. It said that certain "vested interest quarters" were carrying out this propaganda. It said that the armed forces is and will always remain by the side of the people in the interests of the people and any need of the state.
Home minister Asaduzzaman tells a press briefing at the secretariat that till date 147 persons have died in clashes centering the movement for reforms in quota for government jobs.
Mobile internet restored after 10 days.
27 July, Saturday
DMP's Detective Branch takes two more coordinators of the of the quota reform movement's Student against Discrimination platform into custody. They are Sarjis Alam and Hasnat Abdullah. DB says they have been taken into custody to provide them with personal security and to know about the recent events.
In 11 days a total of 9,121 persons have been arrested. Of them, 2,536 have been arrested in the capital. Another one dies in hospital. Death toll in clashes reaches 210. Curfew relaxed for 11 hours in Dhaka.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina visits injured persons under treatment at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation NITOR (pangu hospital). From there she goes to inspect damages done to the Shetu Bhaban, the department of disaster management and the toll plaza.
26 July, Friday
'Block raids' commence all over country. At least 555 cases filed, 6,264 arrested. In Chattogram 30 students are said to have been arrested.
Three more die under treatment after being injured in clashes in various districts including Dhaka. One dies in Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Friday and another the previous day, Thursday. The other dies at Mugda Medical College Hospital at around 2:00am early hours of Friday. Other than these three two deaths in Noakhali will be included. Their deaths hadn't been reported earlier. So far 209 deaths related to the movement have been reported.
DMP's Detective Branch picks up three coordinators of the quota reform movement's Students against Discrimination platform, including Nahid Islam, from Gonoshasthya Nagar Hospital and takes them into custody. The other two coordinators are Asif Mahmud and Abu Baker Majumdar. All three are Dhaka University Students. Plainclothesmen picked them up from the hospital in Dhanmondi at around 3:00 in the afternoon, introducing themselves as law enforcement officers.
These three had been picked up before. Nahid was picked up from Nandipara in Khilgaon at midnight 19 July after they announced the "complete shudown" programmes to achieve their quota reform demands. He was later left lying at Purbachal on 21 July. His body bore marks of injury. He was admitted to Gonoshashthya Nagar Hospital. The other two coordinators Asif and Bakr was picked up on 19 July. Five days later on 24 July Asif was left at Hatirjheel and Baker in Dhanmondi. Asif also was under treatment at Gonoshashthya Nagar Hospital. Baker was staying with him there.
25 July, Thursday
Three more die under treatment. Death toll 204. Curfew relaxed for 9 hours on weekend Friday and Saturday. Amnesty states police used lethal weapons.
PM visits metro rail station and calls upon the people for justice.
Students against Discrimination movement do not see the circular for quota reforms, made without consulting the stakeholders, to be a solution. No law passed yet in parliament regarding quota so a final solution not reached as yet, said a statement issued in the name of coordinator Nahid Islam.
24 July, Wednesday
Four more people died while undergoing treatment at hospitals due to injuries in clashes in different districts including Dhaka. Three of them breathed their last at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Wednesday and one person died at Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar on Tuesday.
As of Wednesday, 201 deaths were reported in the clashes centering the movement seeking a reform in the quota system in government jobs.
This death count is based on sources from some hospitals, people who brought the bodies and the relatives of the deceased.
However, this information is not from all the hospitals.
Meanwhile, the three coordinators of the ‘anti-discriminatory student movement’, a platform that waged the quota reform movement this month, have been found after being missing for the last five days.
They are - Asif Mahmud, Abu Baker Majumdar and Rifat Rashid. Both Asif and Baker posted on Facebook that they were left blindfolded five days after being picked up on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Rifat Rashid is in hiding.
All three of them are students at Dhaka University. Asif Mahmud was left blindfolded in the Hatirjheel area of the capital and Abu Baker in the Dhanmondi area. However, they didn’t make it clear as to who picked them up in their Facebook post.
23 July, Tuesday
Gazette notification published reforming the quota system in government jobs.
Till Tuesday, there have been reports of 197 deaths in clashes all over the country including Dhaka. In a latest report, Chittagong University (CU) student Hridoy Chandra Tarua, 22, succumbed to his injuries and died yesterday, Tuesday, while undergoing treatment at Dhaka medical College Hospital. He had been shot in Chittagong on Thursday.
Another person died at Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar.
News of eight more deaths was gathered yesterday. This includes five at the Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital and two at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in Dhaka. Another died at Savar's Enam Medical College Hospital.
The news of these deaths were gathered from certain hospitals, the persons who brought in the dead bodies, and from sources among the relatives of the deceased. The picture of all hospitals was not received.
As per the latest information, six died on 16 July (Tuesday), 41 on Thursday, 84 on Friday, 38 on Saturday, 21 on Sunday, 5 on Monday and two on Tuesday.
22 July, Monday
Prime minister approved the gazette notification on quota reform prepared based on the court order.
A total of 13 more deaths were reported in the clashes. Of them, five died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Monday. Three died in Narayanganj on Saturday, whose bodies were recovered on Monday. Four bodies were taken to Sir Salimullah Medical College and Hospital on Friday, as per news confirmed on Monday. Meanwhile, information of death of a police man was made public on the day.
Death toll reached 187 on that day.
21 July, Sunday
Appellate Division sets 7pc quota, leaving remaining 93 pc for merit-based recruitment. Of the quota, 5pc was set for children of freedom fighters, martyred freedom fighters and Biranganas, one per cent for ethnic minorities and one per cent for physically challenged and third gender people. Posts set aside for quotas can be filled up from merit lists if remain vacant. The Appellate Division ordered the executive branch of the government to immediately issue gazette notification in this end.
A full-bench of Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan passed the verdict unanimously.
Meanwhile, death toll rises to 174 in five days. A total of 550 arrested over the country.
Quota reform movement’s platform coordinator Nahid Islam was picked up and tortured.
Coordinators of the anti-discrimination student movement set government 48-hours to meet their four-point demand at a press briefing. The four demands are: restoration of internet service; withdrawal of curfew; withdrawal of law enforcement agencies from campuses, opening of dormitories and ensuring a congenial atmosphere for the return of students; and ensuring security to coordinators of the movement.
Meanwhile, a joint statement was sent to the newsmen on behalf of 56 coordinators around 4:30pm on Monday. A coordinator later confirmed the veracity of the joint statement.
The joint statement urged students to intensify the ‘complete shutdown’.
It added that the government cannot shun the responsibility of killing, simply using a court order.
The statement alleged that the government is repressing students of the quota reform movement. It also added that over 300 students and people were killed.
The coordinators also alleged that the police picked up some key organisers and tried in vain to compel them to issue charged up statement. Coordinator Nahid Islam was tortured brutally. They also sought whereabouts of coordinators Asif Mahmud, Abu Baker Majumder and others.
20 July, Saturday
Curfew imposed in the country. Clashes continue in Dhaka city and elsewhere. The flashpoints of violence in the city include Jatrabari, Uttara, Badda and Mirpur. Clashes also took place in Mohammadpur. A total of 26 died on Saturday, taking the death toll in four days to 148.
Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan said curfew will remain until normalcy returns. Anti-discrimination student movement's key coordinator Nahid Islam allegedly picked up.
Three coordinators of the platform met two ministers and a state minister at the state guest house Padma and placed eight-point demands.
The demands are, investigation must be carried out in every incident of killing, perpetrators to be arrested and brought to book; financial assistance to be provided to families of martyrs and jobs provided to one member of each family; seats to be allocated in every residential hall of universities through university administration, terrorism should be stopped in campuses and student unions to be activated; all cases filed against students to be withdrawn, the students who participated in the movement must not be harassed politically, legally or through university administration.
Massive vandalism carried out in Kazipara and Mirpur-10 metrorail stations during violence. At least 113 vehicles set ablaze in three government installations during Friday’s violent protests.
·
19 July, Friday
Capital Dhaka was rocked by unprecedented violence, firing, arson and deaths centering the ‘complete shutdown’ of the students protesting demanding quota reform in government jobs. Clashes took place in other districts too.
At least 44 killed in the city alone in firing and clashes. A total of 56 were killed outside Dhaka. Several hundred people including students, leaders and activists of political parties, policemen, journalists and pedestrians were injured. Only the students had participated in the movement till the beginning, but locals were also seen joining on Friday.
The demonstrators said they will continue their ‘shutdown’ until their 9-point demands are met. The demands include prime minister will have to seek apology in public taking the responsibility of killing of students; road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader and home minister Asaduzzaman Khan will have to be removed from their respective ministries and party posts; DIGs, police commissioners and police superintendents of the areas where students were killed will have to be terminated; vice chancellors and proctors of Dhaka University, Jahangirnagar University and Jagannath University will have to step down; policemen who shot the students, Chhatra League, Jubo League and other ‘goons’ who attacked students will have to be arrested and charged in murder case and families of those martyred and injured will have to be compensated.
A total of 103 were killed centering the protests in the country.
Curfew was imposed in the night, army men were deployed. Internet service was totally suspended in the country.
18 July, Thursday
A total of 27 died as protests, violence, clash and firing flared up across the country (this death is based on the information received on that very day. Dhaka and other parts of the country came to a near standstill centering on the all-out blockade of the protesters. Other than Dhaka, 47 districts of the country saw protests, clashes, police firing and attacks. At least 1500 were injured in these incidents. The protesters clashed with law enforcers in some places and with ruling party men in some other.
Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) men were deployed across the country.
17 July, Wednesday
Protesters drove out Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leaders and activists from different campuses including Dhaka University and declared the campuses ‘free from politics’.
Pitched battles, blockade, processions took place in Dhaka and elsewhere. A coffin procession of DU students was foiled by police that ensued chase and counter chase. As the university administration ordered the students to vacate residential halls, many students left halls in face of police action. But many other students stayed on the halls defying the order to vacate the halls. ‘
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina addressed the nation at 7:30am. She urged judicial investigation over the deaths of six people and also urged the students to show patience until a verdict comes.
In around 8-minute-long speech, prime minister said, ‘I believe, our students will get justice from the High Court, they won’t have to be dejected.’
16 July, Tuesday
Massive protests across the country. BCL, Jubo League and other ruling party men attacked the protesters. Six were killed in different parts of the country. A protester in Rangpur was killed by police firing. Footages and pictures of Abu Sayeed, a student of Begum Rokeya University, being killed went viral.
BCL president Saddam Hossain in the afternoon said, “Movements will come and go but Chhatra League will remain here. Everything would be remembered and answered properly. Not a single incident will go unanswered.”
Protesters roll out new programmes of Gayebana janaza and coffin procession on Wednesday.
15 July, Monday
Speaking at a press briefing at Awami League president’s political office, the party’s general secretary Obaidul Quader said Chhatra League is enough to give reply to the quota protesters who chanted ‘Razakar’ slogan. Chhatra League is prepared to give befitting reply to self-proclaimed Razakars and haughty protesters.
BCL president Saddam Hossain also threatened to answer those who chanted ‘I’m Razakar’ slogan.
A clash broke out on DU campus around 3:00pm between Chhatra League and protesters. The protesters were beaten indiscriminately, and shots were fired to them. A total of 297 received treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
·
14 July, Sunday
Addressing a press briefing at Ganabhaban, prime minister Sheikh Hasina said, ‘I’ve nothing to do regarding the quota issue.’ She said the matter is under trial and it will be settled there. Replying to a question, the prime minister said, ‘If the grandchildren of freedom fighters don’t get, should the grandchildren of Razakars will get jobs?’
Prime minister also said she lifted quota system in 2018 out of annoyance. She wanted to what happened if the quota system is repealed. After the decision, number of women joining civil service declined and none from 23 districts got recruited in police.
The protesters placed a memorandum to the president and gave the government 24-hour ultimatum to reform quota in all grades of government jobs.
At midnight, DU students erupted in protest alleging that they were demeaned. BCL attacked a protest of students on Chittagong University campus. Students also held demonstration on Jahangirnagar University and Jagannath University.
The students of DU gathered at Raju Memorial Sculpture and chanted various slogans including, ‘Cheyechilam Odhikar, hoye gelam Razakar’, roughly translated as ‘We sought our rights, but have been made Razakars’.
13 July, Saturday
The students announced to place a memorandum to the president to reform quota in all grades of government jobs.
State minister for information Mohammad Ali Arafat said the government has nothing to do about quota since the matter under trial.
Students organised demonstrations in different universities and colleges of the country, although it was a weekly holiday. The students blocked Shahbagh intersection after a rally on Dhaka University campus. Rajshahi University students blocked railway line.
11 July, Thursday
Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said the quota protesters are flexing muscle against the highest court of the country, which is unwarranted and illegal.
Home minister said the protesters are ‘crossing their limits’.
Protesters held blockade in different places despite police’s obstruction.
10 July, Wednesday
The Appellate Division imposed a status quo on quota for four weeks. Demand to reform quota system for government recruitments under all grades.
9 July, Tuesday
Announcement of dawn-to-dusk Bangla Blockade across the country.
8 July, Monday
Blockade at 11 spots in Dhaka, demonstration at nine universities, railway blockade at three spots, and blockade at six highways.
7 July, Sunday
Bangla Blockade takes Dhaka to a standstill for hours. Announcement to boycott classes and examinations at colleges and universities
6 July, Saturday
Blockade and demonstration at different universities.
5 July, Friday
Demonstration and road blockade.
4 July, Thursday
The Appellate Division did not stay the High Court verdict that invalidated the 2018 circular on cancellation of quota.
3 July, Wednesday
Blockade and demonstration for one and a half hours at Shahbagh, in addition to six universities.
2 July, Tuesday
One-hour blockade at Shahbagh, alongside 20-minute blockade on the Dhaka-Aricha highway before the Jahangirnagar University campus.
1 July, Monday
Student rally and demonstration at Dhaka University and some other universities. The protesters set 4 July as a deadline to meet the demand.