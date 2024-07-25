Violence centering quota movement
4 more die under treatment, toll rises to 201
Four more people died while undergoing treatment at hospitals due to injuries in clashes in different districts including Dhaka. Three of them breathed their last at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Wednesday and one person died at Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar on Tuesday.
As of Wednesday, 201 deaths were reported in the clashes centering the movement seeking a reform in the quota system in government jobs.
This death count is based on sources from some hospitals, people who brought the bodies and the relatives of the deceased.
However, this information is not from all the hospitals.
According to the information received so far, six people died on 16 July (Tuesday), 41 on 18 July (Thursday), 84 on Friday, 38 on Saturday, 21 on Sunday, five on Monday, three on Tuesday and three on Wednesday.
The people who died on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday were undergoing treatment at hospitals.
The three who died in Dhaka Medical Wednesday are Riya Gope, 6, Shahjahan Hriday, 21, and Sajedur Rahman, 22. All three were shot.
While waiting for his daughter’s body at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Riya Gope’s father Deepak Kumar Gope told Prothom Alo that he is from Narayanganj Sadar. His daughter was shot on 19 July (Friday) while she was playing on the roof of the house.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Kulsum Akhter, sister of deceased Shahjahan Hriday, said at DMCH that on 19 July (Friday) they received a call from the hospital at 1:00 am and were informed about Shahjahan’s admission. He lived in Mohakhali.
Sajedur Rahman said that his brother Sirajul is a student of a madrasah in Jatrabari. He spoke to Prothom Alo at the hospital on Wednesday. He said that Sajedur was shot during a clash in the signboard area of the Dhaka-Chittagong highway on Sunday. He used to work along with his studies.
Tuhin Ahmed, 26, from Singair in Manikganj died while undergoing treatment at Enam Medical College Hospital, Savar.
Hospital sources said Tuhin, a mason by profession, sustained a bullet injury to his belly.
Meanwhile, several ministers and state ministers Wednesday afternoon at the home ministry held a meeting about the situation after the violence and clashes.
Several ministers, who attended the meeting, said they have decided to find the actual number of deaths in the incident. The information will be collected from across the country through the relevant offices with the help of the home ministry.