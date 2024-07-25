4 more die under treatment, toll rises to 201

Four more people died while undergoing treatment at hospitals due to injuries in clashes in different districts including Dhaka. Three of them breathed their last at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Wednesday and one person died at Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, 201 deaths were reported in the clashes centering the movement seeking a reform in the quota system in government jobs.

This death count is based on sources from some hospitals, people who brought the bodies and the relatives of the deceased.