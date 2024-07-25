3 missing coordinators of anti-discriminatory student movement found

The three coordinators of the ‘anti-discriminatory student movement’, a platform that waged the quota reform movement this month, have been found after being missing for the last five days.

They are - Asif Mahmud, Abu Baker Majumdar and Rifat Rashid. Both Asif and Baker posted on Facebook that they were left blindfolded five days after being picked up on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Rifat Rashid is in hiding.

All three of them are students at Dhaka University. Asif Mahmud was left blindfolded in the Hatirjheel area of the capital and Abu Baker in the Dhanmondi area. However, they didn’t make it clear as to who picked them up in their Facebook post.

Rifat Mahmud wrote in a Facebook, “Narrowly escaped from being abducted.”