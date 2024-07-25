Violence centering quota movement
21 bodies buried as unclaimed
Bodies of 21 people, including a child, who were killed in the clashes centering the quota reform movement, were buried as unclaimed.
The police handed over the 21 bodies to Anjuman Mufidul Islam from the morgues of three government hospitals in Dhaka in the last three days.
Later, the charity organisation arranged the burial of the bodies.
Anjuman Mufidul Islam sources said the bodies of nine people, including a child, killed in the clashes were given to them from Dhaka Medical College morgue on Monday.
On the same day, they were given two more bodies from the morgue of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College while another body was sent to them from Sir Salimullah Medical College (Mitford) Tuesday.
On Wednesday, nine bodies were handed over to the organisation as unclaimed from Dhaka Medical College mortuary.
The 21 unclaimed bodies were buried in the Rayerbagh area of Mohammadpur, a designated place by the City Corporation.
Anjuman Mufidul Islam’s burial service officer Kamrul Ahmed confirmed to Prothom Alo about receiving the 21 bodies as unclaimed from the police in three days.
He, however, declined to provide any detailed information about it.
On the condition of anonymity, a person involved with the management of dead bodies at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College morgue told Prothom Alo that the bodies of six people were brought to the morgue on Monday. Some of them had bullet injury marks on their bodies. Others had severe injuries on their bodies.