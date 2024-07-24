No scope to discuss 8-point demands till 4-point demands are met: Anti-discriminatory student movement

The coordinators of the anti-discriminatory student movement on Tuesday gave the government another two-day ultimatum to fulfil their four-point “urgent demands”, and said the process to hold talks on their eight-point demand could only open after that.

There is no scope to talk about the eight-point demands until the government fulfils their four-point demands, they added.

Five coordinators and a co-coordinator of the platform that has been leading the student movement seeking a reform in the quota system in government jobs, held a press conference at the Dhaka Reporters’ Unity (DRU) Tuesday where they pressed their demands. A huge number of police took position on the road in front of the DRU before the conference began.

Once again the coordinators placed their four demands at the press conference. The four demands are: restoration of internet service; withdrawal of curfew; withdrawal of law enforcement agencies from campuses, opening of dormitories and ensuring a congenial atmosphere for the return of students; and ensuring security to coordinators of the movement.